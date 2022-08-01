Sadie Freier Aug 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sadie Bernice (Schlechter) Freier, 99, of Scotland, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Scotland.Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Scotland Community Church in Scotland with the Rev. Andy Bueber officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Scotland. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Scotland Community Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Friday.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated Jul 29, 2022 More Jobs Jobs NEW STARTING WAGE - Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc. Jul 28, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWatertown Man Arrested In Yankton For Attempted MurderJohn BensonMarlene Zieser BlackburnYankton Man Gets Probation In Cedar County Shooting IncidentNew Owners Take Over Scotland Grocery StoreJane SedlacekRecalling A Positive SoulCynthia ‘Dee’ BauderCreighton Man Pleads No Contest In Child's 2021 DeathDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: Appalled (84)Letter: Yankton Feminism (53)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (50)Letter: Boneheads (35)Letter: Out Of Control (33)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)Letter: Wanted For Governor (8)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (2)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Work Ahead (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
