Raynold Nedved, age 103, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Pallbearers will be Tiffany Hartman, Crystal Wilkerson, Isaac Nedved and Milena Nedved.
Raynold Nedved was born March 13, 1918, on the farm near Yankton, South Dakota, to Frank and Amelia (Pechous) Nedved. He grew up on the farm and graduated from Yankton high School in 1936. He attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota for a few months until he was drafted into the United States Army during World War II. Ray served in several conflicts in Europe as a radio dispatcher. Ray was wounded three times during the war and received the Purple Heart. After his discharge he returned to the farm to help his dad. He married Helen Kotalik on May 3, 1949, and continued farming with his brothers until moving into Yankton in 1995.
Ray loved farming and after his retirement would still go out to the farm every day. He enjoyed traveling, word searches, playing cards and dancing polkas and waltzes with Helen. Ray was proud of his Czech heritage and he and Helen could speak Czech fluently. He was a wonderful caretaker to his wife and always put her first. He was a quiet man who never complained and loved his family above everything else, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his two children: Thelma Jennings of Las Vegas, Nevada and Wilbur (Laura) Nedved of Yankton; six grandchildren: Lisa (Sean) Foreman, Diane Weber, Tiffany (Cory) Hartman, Crystal (Ryan) Wilkerson; Isaac Nedved and Milena Nedved; six great grandchildren: Jackson and Ben Weber, Saige and Lane Hartman and Stella and Piper Wilkerson; son-in-law, Norman Stratton and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen on August 28, 2020, daughter, Norma Stratton and two brothers: Alfred and Steve Nedved.
