Gary Dean Kramer, 78, of Bloomfield, Nebraska, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 23, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska, with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post #128.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 6-8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services at church.
Face masks and social distancing are still required for the visitation and funeral.
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
