Delano Klaudt, age 87, of Menno, SD passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.
Private graveside services will be held with Rev. Theresa Jacobson officiating and military graveside rites by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post #152 and the SDARNGHG.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD, is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Grace Lutheran Church, PO Box 446, Menno, SD, 57045; Menno Ambulance Service, PO Box 432, Menno, SD, 57045; or Menno-Olivet Care Center, 402 South Pine Street, Menno, SD, 57045.
Delano Klaudt was born February 10, 1934, in Dolton, SD, to Edmund and Martha Klaudt. He was baptized on April 29, 1934, and confirmed on April 25, 1948 at Grace Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. Delano attended Menno Public School and graduated on May 15, 1952. He enrolled at the University of South Dakota, where he completed two years of education toward a Business Administration degree.
In 1956, Delano enlisted in the United States Army, where he served from November 9, 1956, through November 7, 1958. Having been stationed near Paris, Delano took advantage of experiencing Europe and much of what it had to offer. During this time, his parents joined him for a scenic tour of numerous countries, which provided him with many wonderful lifelong memories. Undoubtedly, one of Delano’s European highlights was purchasing a 1958 Volkswagen off the assembly line in Mainz, Germany and having it shipped back to the United States via steamship.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, Delano returned to Menno and joined his dad and brother at Klaudt Service. In 1963, after the untimely death of Edmund, Delano and his brother, Archie, began a 45-year partnership that continued their dad’s legacy. On September 10, 1972, Delano was united in marriage with Arlene G. Biorseth at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Throughout the years, Arlene remained steadfast in her support of Delano’s work at Klaudt Service. She also was diligent in caring for him as he experienced declining health.
Although soft-spoken and humble, Delano’s renowned wealth of mechanical expertise was greatly respected by many. His kindness and generosity contributed to his exceptional commitment to serving, which remained a constant during his lifetime.
Those grateful for having shared Delano’s life include his wife of 49 years, Arlene, and his sisters, Darlene (Ralph) Schulenberg, Celesta (Marlin) Herrboldt and sister-in-law, Judy Weber. Delano is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Special recognition is given to the associates of Klaudt Service. Delano regarded the employees as family and truly enjoyed working with them.
Delano was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Martha Klaudt, brother and sister-in-law, Archie and Eileen Klaudt, sister, Janice Johnson, stepmother, Lillian Nusz and step-brother, Alvin Weber.
On behalf of Delano, his family extends sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Menno-Olivet Care Center for the daily comfort provided during his stay.
September 22, 2021
