Harold Theodore Ludens, 91, of Springfield died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton following a brief illness.
Due to the current health concerns, private funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. The service will be livestreamed at the Emmanuel Reformed Church YouTube page. Burial is in the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield, with military honors.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
