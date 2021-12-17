William “Bill” Larson, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, died December 16, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Pastor Cory Kitch officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 in Yankton. Burial will be at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Tuesday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
William “Bill” Larson was born March 13, 1941, in Vermillion, South Dakota, to Ernest and Elizabeth (Anderson) Larson. Bill grew up in Vermillion and joined the Navy Reserve in 1958. Bill graduated from Vermillion High School in 1959 and in February 1961, he was called up to active duty and served aboard the USS Floyd B. Parks. In February 1962, Bill married Lynette Stewart in Yankton, South Dakota. He was on tour in the West Pacific and was later dry docked in Bremerton, Washington and San Diego, California. After his discharge he returned to Yankton and worked at Sunshine Foods for almost 30 years.
Bill was a member of Discovery Church in Yankton as well as Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed camping, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. His health started to decline when he was diagnosed with macular degeneration and multiple sclerosis, which he battled for the last 13 years.
Survivors include his wife, Lynette Larson of Yankton, South Dakota; son, Dean (Shelley) Larson of Yankton; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Larson) Pritchard; four grandchildren: Amanda (Matthew) Wallum, Andrew Larson, Aaron Larson and Allison Larson; three great grandchildren: Maci, Rylie and Remie; and three sisters: Lauralee Newport, Judy Stewart and Sandy Rasmussen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elizabeth Larson; son, Mike Larson; three sisters: Jane Larson, Betty Lou Larson and Marylynn (Larson) Gisselbeck.
