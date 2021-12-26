Funeral services for Catherine Becker, 82, of Yankton will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Friedensburg Bible Church, rural Avon. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.

On December 24, 2021, in Yankton, SD, Catherine Becker went home to be with her heavenly father.