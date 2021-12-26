Catherine Becker Dec 26, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral services for Catherine Becker, 82, of Yankton will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Friedensburg Bible Church, rural Avon. Burial is in the church cemetery.Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.On December 24, 2021, in Yankton, SD, Catherine Becker went home to be with her heavenly father. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated Dec 23, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Join Our Team at Avera Dec 24, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLongtime Yankton Chiropractor Ready To Step Into RetirementPreston HofmannNativity Takes On a New Look At Two Yankton ChurchesYankton Businessman Sees The Light With Solar EnergyMors Caps Historic Career For Yankton Boys’ BasketballOfficials Picking Up The Pieces After Lake Andes FireCharlotte McManusDave EmeryCounty Takes Next Step With Medical CannabisA Big Money Boost Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (47)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (8)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented