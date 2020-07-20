Iola Becvar, 88, Sioux Falls, formerly of Tyndall died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Sioux Falls.
Private Family Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Wintz-Ray Funeral Home, Yankton. Service will livestreamed at www.facebook.com/wintzray and www.facebook.com/minnehahafuneralhome. Minnehaha Funeral Home and Wintz Ray Funeral Home are assisting the family with arrangements.
Iola was born on February 20, 1932 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD to Iver and Anna (Sather) Hevle. She grew up in Yankton, SD and had 14 brothers and sisters, two of whom are still living: Lucille Wysuph of Yankton and James Hevle of Livermore, CA. She married Ernest Kralicek on November 8, 1949 in Yankton, SD. She and Ernest farmed northwest of Yankton until Ernest’s death in 1967. Together they had four children. Iola married Wesley Becvar on December 7, 1970 in Tyndall, SD where, together with Wesley, they lived on a farm north of Tyndall. Together they had one son. Iola started working at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall in 1977 as a bath aide. In 1978 upon Wesley’s death, Iola moved into Tyndall and continued to work at Good Samaritan Society. She became a Certified Nursing Assistant at Good Sam in 1990 and was employed there for 37 years. She received several awards during her career that included Staff Member of the Year, Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year, 25 year recognition and the coveted Spirit of Charlotte Award. She retired in 2014 at the age of 82 years young. She was very proud of the work she was privileged to perform at Good Samaritan. It was truly her calling.
Iola moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 2014 and lived out the rest of her life with her daughter, Lorrie Merkwan, a plan they talked about for 5 years, but Iola was not ready to retire quite yet. It was all God’s plan when he would place her in Sioux Falls.
Iola loved her children and grandchildren very much. They were her pride and joy. She loved dancing, playing cards, and visiting with friends and family. She also enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows, which include Young and The Restless, Murder She Wrote, I Love Lucy, and the Hallmark Channel movies and mysteries.
Iola is survived by her beloved children: Angela (Ken) Buckley of Fresno, CA, Dennis (Roxie) Kralicek of Yankton, SD, Larry (Susan) Kralicek of O’Neil, NE, Lorrie Merkwan of Sioux Falls, SD and Anthony (Kimberly) Becvar of Redmond, WA; her grandchildren, William Buckley, Kimberly Buckley, Andrea (Jon) Buckley; Jason (Rachel) Kralicek, Tracey (Cody) Osborne, Michelle Kralicek; Ashley (Jed) Burbach, Casey (Kari) Kralicek and William Meyer ; Katherine Turner, Amy (Mike) Koppien; Caleb, Aundre’, Jaden and Erin Becvar. Iola also had 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters, son-in-law Dennis Merkwan and grandson Brian Kralicek.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 21, 2020
