Timothy “Tim” Olsen, age 51, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home in Sioux Falls.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Collett, Doug Lowe, and Brian Lemon.
Timothy “Tim” Olsen was born June 28, 1969, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Ken and Mary (Huddleston) Olsen. He grew up in Yankton, South Dakota and attended school in Yankton. He was baptized and confirmed at First United Methodist Church in Yankton. He was very active in sports while at Yankton High School especially in wrestling, where he became a two-time state champion. He went to wrestle for South Dakota State and finished his degree at the University of South Dakota, where he graduated with a Business Degree in 1992. He married Michelle Harty later that same year. They moved to Sioux Falls and Tim worked as a contract manager for Gateway for several years, which later became Acer. Tim traveled all over the world for his job and was very accomplished and respected for his work.
Tim was a hardworking, determined, caring man who was always willing to lend a hand. He was an avid learner and enjoyed politics and reading the news. He loved sports, especially baseball and rooting for the Minnesota Twins. He also enjoyed golfing and riding his Harley. He loved his pets and especially loved his boys and his family.
Survivors include his three sons: Tanner Olsen, Tate Olsen and Treyson Olsen all of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; parents Ken and Mary Olsen of Yankton, South Dakota; twin sister, Tammy (Wes) Daisy of Yankton; brother, Brian (Denise) Olsen of Little Elm, Texas; two nephews: Jerrod (Elly) Daisy of Yankton and Matthew Olsen of Yankton; and one niece, Tayler (Dylan) Wilson of Yankton.
He was preceded in death by his two dogs: Zoey and Fred.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 1, 2021
