Martin W. Gall, age 94, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Pastor Roy Morris officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be: Jack Brandt, Kevin Fiedler, John K Gall, Jordan L. Roepke and Lonnie Fischer.
Martin W. Gall was born December 27, 1928, in Yankton, South Dakota, to John and Alvina (Buchholz) Gall. He grew up on a farm near Yankton and attended the South Dakota School for the Blind in Gregory South Dakota. He lived on the grounds of the State Hospital in Yankton and worked in the dairy for over 30 years. He married Mary “Evy” Raddish in November of 1971.
Martin loved working in his garden and fishing. He was a hard worker and cared for his parents and in-laws. Martin loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Yankton Seventh Day Adventist Church. Martin and Evy did everything they could for the church including mowing and painting.
Survivors include his son: John (Jolene) Gall of Norfolk, Nebraska; two grandsons: John K. Gall of Waverly, Nebraska and Jordan Roepke of Norfolk, Nebraska; three great grandchildren; and brother, Jim Gall of Yankton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary “Evy” Gall in 2017; brother, John and three sisters: Mary Ann Walker, Lorraine Tuiller, and Pauline Lee.
