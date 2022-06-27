Cheryl Ahrens Jun 27, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cheryl Ann Ahrens, 67, of Yankton, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Jun 24, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Communications Director - SACRED HEART MONASTERY 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate: Yankton Worker Hospitalized After ElectrocutionZachary ScheetzRodney SwensenFreeman Mother, Son Face Charges In Pit Bull AttackRavnsborg ConvictedCheryl AhrensDaily Record: ArrestsDonald HochsteinMark SeversonImpeachment: The Aftermath Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (60)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (23)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (12)Letter: American Innovation (10)Letter: Some Perspective (8)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (6)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (4)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented