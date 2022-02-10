Jack Fender Feb 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Fender, 66, of Springfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the United Church of Christ in Springfield. Burial is in the Bon Homme Cemetery, rural Springfield. Visitation will be the hour prior to services at the church Saturday.Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-Time and Part-Time Production - Vishay Dale Electronics 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate 2:23 p.m.: Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of YanktonKim SmithYankton Propane Blast Ignites Large FireDennis WyniaYankton Man Convicted Of First-Degree RapeTabor Man Pleads Guilty On Pot Brownie ChargeDaily Record: ArrestsRebecca KokeshBeth AdamsonHarriet Huether Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Matters Of Medicine (39)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: Check The Facts (16)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (6)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (5)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented