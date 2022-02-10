Jack Fender, 66, of Springfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the United Church of Christ in Springfield. Burial is in the Bon Homme Cemetery, rural Springfield.

Visitation will be the hour prior to services at the church Saturday.

Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.