John Bruguier, 60, of Marty died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Ihanktonwan Community Center in Marty.

Wake services will begin Tuesday at the Ihanktonwan Community Center in Marty.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.