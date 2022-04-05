Funeral Mass for Margarette Schuurmans, 97, of Wagner, SD will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner, SD. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Rosary/Wake Service at 7 p.m. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Margarette Schuurmans was born May 6, 1924, in Minneapolis, MN, and was adopted by James and Sophie (Sather) Krall, her aunt, of Tyndall, SD. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Majestic Bluffs in Yankton, SD.
Margarette attended and graduated from Tyndall High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Morris Schuurmans on January 14, 1944, in Sioux Falls, SD.
Margarette will be remembered for her love of quilting, that was her main hobby. She was well known for her caramel rolls that earned her a State Fair purple ribbon while in 4-H. Her poppy seed rolls were delicious too. She loved bridge and was a member of a bridge club. The outdoors was her second home and she very much loved camping, hunting, fishing, and boating. She and Doc spent two summers in Alaska, camping, fishing and touring. Margaret was also an excellent marksman with her rifle.
Margarette was an active member of the Hospital Auxiliary, St. John’s Altar Society and her sewing group, Country Quilters.
Thankful for having shared her life are her four children: Mary Lynn (Bill) Mains, Bob (Jean) Schuurmans of Sioux Falls, SD, Deb Schuurmans of Colorado Springs, CO, and Nancy Schuurmans of Spearfish, SD; as well as four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Margarette was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Morris Schuurmans (2012); great grandson, Zach N. Mains; her adopted parents; in-laws Sam and Maude Schuurmans; sister and brother-in-law, Cecilia and Gerrit Schuurmans; and two sisters.
