Keith Neil Barr, age 81, of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
In honor of his wishes, a memorial service will take place in June.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Keith was born April 6, 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa to Roy and Gracella (Northwick) Barr. He graduated from Leeds High School in 1959, after which he proudly served in the Marine Corp Reserves. Prior to graduation, he married Gaylene O’Hern on December 6, 1958, and the two of them brought to the world four loving children who would become the light of their lives. Together, the two started their life in Sioux City, IA and Keith built a summer cabin in Crofton, NE in 1966. Keith worked at Sunshine and the Sioux City Journal and in 1972, moved to St. Louis Park, MN where he worked for the Minneapolis Star Tribune for nearly 30 years. After retiring in 2000, the two moved back to Crofton, Nebraska where Keith had built their retirement home, with his own two hands and few power tools. This man could fix anything, having a particular affinity for small engines. He loved time on the lake, jug fishing and teaching countless others to waterski. Keith was so proud of his family, and enjoyed hosting them and many others for various gatherings and parties. Pumpkin carving, Easter egg hunts, and horseshoe tournaments were annual affairs, and he loved supporting his grandchildren at all their events. He cheered the Vikings every Sunday, often watching with his family, and everyone knows he made the best rolls, bread, and pizza.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Gaylene; three children: Derrick (Patty) Barr, Daniel (Deb) Barr, Jennifer (Shawn) Weber; son-in-law, Joe Bowling; grandchildren: Walker Bowling, Erica (Ethan) Mesman, Shayla Barr, and Zachary, Lillianne, and Brecken Weber; great grandchildren, Cora and Eva Mesman; sister, Patty Petty; brother, Tom Barr; sister-in-law, Diane O’Hern; and many nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Grace Barr; daughter, Kimberlee Bowling; parents-in-law, Dan and Vallie O’Hern; sisters-in-law, Marlis Overhue and Judy Barr; and brothers-in-law: Bob Petty, Joe O’Hern, and Virgil Overhue.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 13, 2021
Commented