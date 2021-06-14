1929-2021
Robert Gene Hevle, age 92, of Spring, Texas, passed away on Friday June 11, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living Willowbrook in Spring.
Funeral services will be 10 am Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Trinity Klein Lutheran Church in Spring, with interment and military rites at Klein Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by father Gustav O. Hevle and mother Irene Hinseth Hevle; sister Mildred Hevle Haugen; sister Sylvia Hevle Nilson; brother Gilman Hevle; sister Lorraine Hevle Johnson; brother Orin Hevle; sister Alma Hevle Rollins; brother Kenneth Hevle; and sister Mae Hevle Hammond.
He is survived by wife of 57+ years Glenda Mahsman Hevle; sister-in-law Ruth Lee (Orin) Hevle; son Drew Hevle; son Eric Hevle and wife Claire Ball Hevle; son Aaron Hevle; daughter Kira Hevle; grandson Callum Hevle and wife Haley Smith Hevle; grandson Braden Hevle; grandson Russell Welton; grandson Mason Hevle; granddaughter Gray Hevle; granddaughter Alison Hevle; and great-grandson Cooper Hevle.
He was born in Irene, South Dakota in 1929, the youngest of nine children. Known to his parents and siblings as Gene, he was raised on the family farm founded by his Norwegian parents and grandparents following the Homestead Act. He always looked back at those times despite challenges include drought and the Great Depression as happy times, with loving parents, siblings, extended family and many friends at the rural one-room schoolhouse from grades 1-8. He lettered in track and football at Irene High School, and enlisted in the US Army following graduation, one of seven siblings who served in the armed services in World War II era. He trained in the Signal Corps and served in the Army Security Agency. Following his military service, he attended the University of South Dakota and graduated with a Business degree in Accounting.
Known to his family and coworkers as Bob, he was recruited from USD by Big Eight accounting firm Arthur Andersen as an auditor in their headquarters in Chicago, and later worked for Gardner Denver in Quincy, Illinois, where he met and married Glenda. The family moved with him to Brussels, Belgium as he became General Manager, European Operations, and moved back to Quincy, then to Dallas and finally to Houston as Director of Internal Audit. He retired from the company (now Cooper Industries) in 1996 after 46 years of service.
He was thankful for his strong faith, meeting and marrying his wife Glenda, and having a happy home throughout his life. He enjoyed golf, reading, crossword puzzles, photography, classical music, fine dining, dray humor, seashore vacations including Morocco, the Canary Islands, Florida and South Padre Island, and most of all playing with his children, grandchildren and great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate consideration of a memorial contribution to Trinity Klein Lutheran Church https://www.trinityklein.org/ or LCMS World Relief & Human Care at https://www.lcms.org/givenow/worldrelief.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
