Funeral services for Robert Gramkow, 71, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Avon, are 11 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Avon, with military honors.
Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. Prayer Service.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Lee Gramkow was born December 3, 1950 in Wagner, SD. To LuVern and Hertha (Schmierer) Gramkow. Robert entered into Heaven on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Avantara Norton in Sioux Falls.
Robert was baptized by Rev Pinnt and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Avon by Rev H. W. Murller. He attended grade school in the Dante area and went to high school for nine days. Robert worked for LA Meiers shelling corn for five years and helped his father farm. He helped a blind man, Abe Voigt, part time hauling machinery to and from different dealers. He also took him to town and back home when needed. Robert was a lifetime member of the VFW and the DAV. He joined the US Army on June 10, 1970. He spent 13 months in Germany and also earned his GED there. He tested generator motors after they were built. Robert was honorably discharged on March 14, 1973. He returned home to help his dad farm.
Robert was united in marriage to Rosemary Pavel on June 20, 1981, in Lake Andes at the Lutheran Church by Rev Joel Cook. They made their home on a farm south of Dante. On February 28, 1984, a son, Dustin was born. Robert continued to farm and went to work for Larry’s Service from 1984-1989 running the tire truck. In July of 1991 he had a heart attack and was unable to continue to farm and moved into Avon.
In the past 25 years, he had five pacemakers/defibrillators. During the past 20 years, Robert enjoyed collecting sports cards, setting up at sports card shows and going to them with his son. He also enjoyed going to auctions and car races. In 2012, they moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to his doctor at the VA Hospital.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Rosemary and his son Dustin of Sioux Falls, siblings: Betty (Don) Woehl of Scotland, Judy Penton of Avon, Gary (Jane) Gramkow of Olivet and Lenny (Tina) Gramkow of Avon; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: James in infancy and Jon in 2010; nephews Bobby Woehl in 1980 and brother-in-law Don Penton in 1985.
