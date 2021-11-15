Linda M. Beam, 71, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk, Nebraska, with Pastor Matt Gilmore and Pastor Doug Shelton officiating.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.