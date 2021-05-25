Roger Allen Myers, age 72, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral service will be 10:30 on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend David Wildermuth officiating. The funeral will be recorded and will be able to be viewed on Roger’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Myers, Adam Myers, James Myers, Elizabeth Myers, David Myers and Mike Meeker. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Johnathan, Adam Jr., Jax, Ryder, Bentley, Wyatt, Isabella, Kinsley, Nadalee, Kayden, Halee, and Eli.
Roger Allen Myers was born November 22, 1948, in Wagner, South Dakota, to Glen and Vern (Shultz) Myers. He grew up in Wagner and graduated from Lake Andes High School in 1969. He then attended Western Iowa Tech and started working for Cimpl Meats in Yankton for seven years. He then worked for Morgen Manufacturing and later at the Human Services Center in Yankton. He married Cindy Meeker in January of 1982. Roger then began working as a custodian for the Yankton School System first at Webster School and then 17 years at Yankton High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
Survivors include his six children: Lanna (Joel) Tramp of Yankton, South Dakota; Matthew (Nicole) Myers of Yankton; Adam (Carrie) Myers of Brandon, South Dakota; James (Shelby) Myers of Wakonda, South Dakota; Elizabeth Myers of Brandon; and David Myers of Yankton; 12 grandchildren: Johnathan, Adam Jr., Jax, Ryder, Bentley, Wyatt, Isabella, Kinsley, Nadalee, Kayden, Halee, and Eli; brother: Lowell Myers of Rapid City, South Dakota; sister, Barbara (Lars) Sorlene of Lake Andes, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Bonnie Myers of Rapid City, South Dakota and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Myers; five sisters: Jackie, Laura, Blanche, Dorothy and Verna; and four brothers: Buck, Merle, Harvey and Bob.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 26, 2021
