S. Victorine Stoltz OSB, age 95, died on Monday, January 25, 2021.
A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, both in Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Due to COVID, the services are restricted for the Sisters of the Monastery. However to extend our Benedictine hospitality for our family and friends, we will be live-streaming the wake and the funeral. This may be accessed by our Facebook page, Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery: https://www.facebook.com/shmvocation.
Rose Ann was born December 3, 1925, the youngest of eight children of John B. and Anna (Wethor) Stoltz of Emery, SD. Her parents were from Luxembourg, and the family took great pride in their heritage. Rose went to St. Martin’s Elementary School and Public High School in Emery, South Dakota. She attended Notre Dame Jr. College at Mitchell, South Dakota for a teaching certificate, and began a lifetime ministry in education. She taught in two rural schools near White Lake and Emery, South Dakota. It was during these summer vacations that she discovered she loved to travel. Rose entered Sacred Heart Monastery on August 20, 1952. She was invested as a novice on June 29, 1953 and received the name Victorine. She made first profession on January 2, 1955 and final profession on June 29, 1958. She graduated from Mount Marty College Yankton, South Dakota in 1957 and obtained a Master of Education degree from the University Of Nebraska Lincoln.
S. Victorine served as a teacher and principal in schools in Lincoln, St James, York and St. Paul, Nebraska; Yankton, Salem and Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Pueblo, Colorado. After leaving education in 1991, she was the monastery Hospitality Director and worked in the Monastery Print Shop. She served as the monastery Archivist from 1994 to 2004. S. Victorine’s enthusiasm could be felt in her teaching and love for children. This enthusiasm carried through in her love for travel, history and walking. She enjoyed adventure and traveling with family and friends. She was often the instigator and planner for trips. She was a participant of many Volkswalks around the United States. Walking was her daily trademark until illness hindered her in her later years.
S. Victorine is survived by her Benedictine community and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and all seven siblings.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 28, 2021
