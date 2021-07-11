JoAnn E. Leise, 84, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. David Liewer officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Wednesday at church from 5-8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented