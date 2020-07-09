Laura Elizabeth Merkwan, age 97 of Yankton, SD died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A public visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, SD. The private family celebration of life will be live streamed at 5 p.m. on the Goglin Funeral Home Facebook page.
Laura was born Sunday, April 15, 1923 to Alfonse V. and Anna (Renkiewitz) Walka in Norwich, Connecticut. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy high school in 1941. Laura met her true love, Carson Merkwan while he was stationed at the submarine base in New London, Connecticut during World War II. They were married in Washington, DC March 28, 1945. They moved to South Dakota in 1948 where they raised their four children.
Laura began her working career as a civil service worker in Washington, DC. Throughout her lifetime in Yankton she was employed at Gurney’s Seed & Nursery, Supervalu, Kapitan’s Market, Hasker’s Market, cleaned at Wilson Trailer’s and was the family photographer.
Laura was a dear wife and mother. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, canning produce from her garden and playing games, especially pinochle, whist and cribbage. During her later years she especially enjoyed playing the card game “poop on your neighbor” with Skip and her grandkids. She was an excellent cook and baker. She regularly made kolaches and taught everyone how to make her delicious potato dumplings. She was a true sports fan and enjoyed watching the Twins and Vikings. Watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their sports and activities was a favorite activity. Laura loved to dance where ever she could find some good polka music. Laura was extremely dedicated to family. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Laura is survived by her sons Millard “Skip” (Laurel) Merkwan of Gayville, SD, Dr. Gary Merkwan of Yankton and daughter Sally (Terry) Stucky of Yankton; son-in-law Larry Wynia of Yankton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Russ Konechne), Scott (Darla) Wynia, Shane Wynia, Dr. Steven (Charina) Wynia, Amanda (Travis) Cox, Carson (Dr. Courtney) Merkwan, Casey (Tina) Merkwan, Robin (Joel) Husman, Mathias (Jamie) Stucky of Lennox and Carly (Corey) Hines; great grandchildren Jacob, Zachary and Dagny Anderson, Grace, Jack and Anna Wynia, Ryken and Avery Cox, Gary, Blair and Grant Merkwan, Brix and Axel Merkwan, Ryan and Reese Husman, Josie, Clara and Addy Stucky, Kenzie, Carson and Kate Hines.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carson Merkwan, daughter Carole Wynia, daughter-in-law Linda Merkwan, sisters Lillian and Mary and brothers Frank, Vincent and Eddie.
July 10, 2020
