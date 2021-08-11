Robert G. Smith, 68, of Mission Hill died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the family farm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday one hour prior to services at church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
