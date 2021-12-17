Dennis Wayne Pravecek, age 69 of Tyndall, SD, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall.
Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. Face masks are strongly urged to be worn by all in attendance.
A private family graveside service will be at a later date.
Dennis was born on March 5, 1952, in Wagner, SD, to Raymond and Alice (Melichar) Pravecek. He graduated from Tyndall High School in 1970. On September 14, 1974, he was united in marriage to Malicha Guenther. They resided in Yankton, SD, where he operated his own auto repair business, Denny’s Auto Repair. In 1983, they moved to Hamill, SD, and he worked for Tripp County Highway Department. In 1988, they moved to Tyndall, SD, where he began farming. He continued to farm for over 30 years.
Dennis was a jack-of-all-trades. He was able to figure out a way to fix anything that needed fixing, whether it was a car, or a bread machine. He was also very creative, and he often impressed family and friends with his mechanical ingenuity, especially when he built a tractor completely from scratch. He was skilled at home repairs as well as remodeling projects around the farm. He enjoyed the challenges and rewards that farming presented, as well as being able to work independently. Some of his favorite moments were spending time with his family, whether simply watching a movie together, or cracking jokes at the dinner table. He cherished the moments he was able to spend with his granddaughters.
Survivors include his wife Malicha, sons Brian Pravecek and Keith Pravecek, both of Tyndall, and daughter Tina (Greg) Paquette of Sioux Falls, granddaughters Cheyenne and Isabella Paquette, father Raymond Pravecek, brothers Carl Pravecek and Jeff (Jolene) Pravecek, sisters-in-law Gerayln Guenther and Marianne Guenther, brothers-in-law Kevin (Marie) Guenther and Larry (Ann) Guenther, and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice, and his mother- and father-in-law John and Ethel Guenther.
