Madeline L. Lindemann, age 85, of Collierville, Tennessee, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Baptist Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Hartington with Joyce Cook officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at the Hartington City Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live The family will receive friends one hour prior to services and at the luncheon.