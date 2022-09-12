Madeline L. Lindemann, age 85, of Collierville, Tennessee, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Baptist Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Hartington with Joyce Cook officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at the Hartington City Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live The family will receive friends one hour prior to services and at the luncheon.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
In lieu of flowers memorials are to be directed to the Help Your Neighbor Club 55612 Hwy 84 Hartington, NE 68739 or to the Congregational United Church of Christ P.O. Box 847 801 Franklin St. Hartington, NE 68739.
Urn bearers will be Keith Goeden, Eric Hall, Danny Goeden, and Curtis Gardner. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Madeline Lorraine was born on June 16, 1937, in Irene, SD to Ralph and Mable (Knutson) Ramsley. She went to country school in Wakonda, SD. Madeline married Larry Lindemann on August 10, 1963, in Yankton, SD. They raised four children Doug, Brad, Carla, and Jill. Madeline was a farmer’s wife and helped on the farm and was active in her church and with the Help Your Neighbor Club. Madeline lived on the farm until Larry’s death on June 15, 2015, at the age of 78 years and then moved to Yankton, SD. She moved to Tennessee after the death of her son Brad in 2019.
Madeline loved being with her family and friends and watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in sports and other activities. She enjoyed dancing and playing cards.
Madeline is survived by her two daughters Carla (Mark) Goeden of Hartington, Jill (Scot) Gardner of Germantown, TN; 13 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Mable Ramsley; husband Larry in 2015; and two sons Doug in 1984 and Brad in 2019.
