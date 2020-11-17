Colleen Ann Slagle, 91, of Yankton passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Due to COVID-19, her Mass of Christian Burial has been rescheduled to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Colleen’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Commented