Rodney Dean Wipf, 74 years young, of Yankton, South Dakota, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at New Life Church at Morgen Square in Yankton with Pastor Eric Lotz officiating. A reception and fellowship with the family will follow the service.
The family will also receive friends starting at 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Rod was born and raised in Huron, SD and then spent the majority of his adult life in Yankton, SD with his beautiful bride of 52 years. Together they raised three children and adored five grandchildren, ages 11 to 21. Family was his top priority, never missing a sporting event, declam contest or music concert. His grandkids were always excited when Papa and Nana were coming to their events (which was as often as they possibly could!) Their favorite memories of Papa include:
Ellie Wipf (21): “Papa loved all sports but was especially invested in my volleyball career, watching every game, knowing my teammates, and sending me articles I didn’t even know were out. After games he would break down plays with me and was always my #1 fan. Part of the joy of playing was knowing he was watching.”
Charlie Wipf (19): “From the age of seven, Papa would take me golfing every summer.”
Jace Plessner (13): “Going with Papa to his morning “meeting” and being put in the corner with my brother and a glass of lemonade while Papa talked with his friends.”
Max Wipf (13): “Playing Rummy with Papa and every time he would discard a face card, he would say, “I shouldn’t have done that!””
Tucker Plessner (11): “Listening to Papa’s music on his record player with him.”
Rod was also involved quite heavily in his community. He played years of softball and golf, was in the Optimist Club, Quarterback Club, an integral part of New Life Church and most recently was an Elks Member. Coffee with his friends, calls with the kids and grandkids, dates with his wife and watching SDSU football and basketball helped make his life wonderful till the end.
Rod’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife, Shirley Eileen (Fox) Wipf of Yankton; three children: Lance Wipf (Amy) of New Braunfels, TX, Beth Wipf Plessner (Wade) of Norfolk, NE, and Meredith Wipf of Omaha, NE; his five grandchildren; and his brother, Don Wipf.
Those that greeted him in heaven were his parents, Ernest and Ann (Decker) Wipf and brother, Jerry Wipf.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer plants or a memorial contribution can be made to the family.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 19, 2022
