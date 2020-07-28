Elroy M. Hefner, age 96 of Coleridge, Nebraska, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge, with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military honors by the Coleridge American Legion Post #114 and the Legion Riders. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 6-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services at church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Social distancing and face masks are required for visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/ImmanuelLutheranColeridge.
Commented