Mark Wilson Jan 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark Wilson, 70, of Bloomfield, Nebraska, passed away at his residence Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Multiple Opportunities - Vishay Dale Electronics 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Motel Bought For Employee HousingUpdate 9:29 p.m.: One Arrested After Stabbing Incident In YanktonActor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatmentPlans For Yankton Soccer Park AnnouncedHuman Trafficking Exists In Yankton Area‘At Or Near Capacity’Coincidence, Irony And COVID TimingDaily Record: ArrestsIn The Rezone3 People Involved In Armour Shooting Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (13)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)Update 4:48 p.m.: COVID Update for Jan. 21, 2022: SD Sees 19 New Deaths; Area Counties Report Fatalities (1)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented