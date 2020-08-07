Funeral Services for Raquel Wade, age 54, of Hoskins, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. Reverend Lee Weander will officiate.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the chapel.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page.
She passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Raquel was born on November 22, 1965 in Tijuana, Mexico.
Raquel built one hell of a life with Ben and brought so much laughter, fun and love to their life together. They enjoyed their almost 13 years together and put the sparkle in each day with something as simple as a sly smile or a spontaneous motorcycle trip together. She loved life and everyone she met along the way. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her fiancé, Ben Mutschelknaus, his children Lucas (Britnee) Mutschelknaus, Becky (Wade) Brown, and Alex (Kerry) Mutschelknaus, his nine grandchildren, her sisters Patricia Mendoza Palomino, Gabriela Mendoza Palomino, Edith Mendoza Palomino, and Nora Nohemi Mendoza Palomino, nephews Jesus Armando Corona and Julian Vargas, nieces Adriana Gabriela Corona, Marielena Vargas, and Melissa Corona. She is preceded in death by her father and brother.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 8, 2020
