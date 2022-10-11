Charles ‘Chuck’ Taggart

Charles “Chuck” Taggart passed away peacefully with his family by his side October 10, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Chuck was born in Vermillion SD, January 7, 1952, to Alfred (Doc) & Joyce Taggart, He is survived by his wife Mary and five children Bill (Denise) Taggart of Yankton, SD, Mark Taggart of Vermillion, SD, Laurie (Brad) Ericsson Burbank, SD, Matt (Shawna) Taggart, Vermillion, SD, Mandy (Tyler) Reiser, Vermillion, SD, 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren with another on the way. His siblings, Berniece Chamberlain, sister-in-law Connie (Mike) Taggart, Leo (Tricia) Taggart, Tom (Rhonda) Taggart, sister-in-law Tracy (Glen) Taggart, Wally Taggart, David Taggart and many nieces and nephews.