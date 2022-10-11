Charles “Chuck” Taggart passed away peacefully with his family by his side October 10, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Chuck was born in Vermillion SD, January 7, 1952, to Alfred (Doc) & Joyce Taggart, He is survived by his wife Mary and five children Bill (Denise) Taggart of Yankton, SD, Mark Taggart of Vermillion, SD, Laurie (Brad) Ericsson Burbank, SD, Matt (Shawna) Taggart, Vermillion, SD, Mandy (Tyler) Reiser, Vermillion, SD, 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren with another on the way. His siblings, Berniece Chamberlain, sister-in-law Connie (Mike) Taggart, Leo (Tricia) Taggart, Tom (Rhonda) Taggart, sister-in-law Tracy (Glen) Taggart, Wally Taggart, David Taggart and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck and Mary were united in marriage on July 3, 1972.
Chuck joined the Vermillion Fire Dept. in 1981 and became the Assistant Fire Chief 1993 before retiring on February 4th, 2016.
He worked for Sanford Vermillion Hospital for 28 years retiring in 2017.
He loved tinkering in his workshop, when he wasn’t in the shop you could find in him fishing or spending time with his grandkids eating sweets.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred & Joyce Taggart, a sister Betsy Brunick, brothers Mike Taggart & Glen Taggart.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Vermillion, SD.
Funeral Service will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church Friday, October 14, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Vermillion.
