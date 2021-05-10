Samantha Plantenberg, 30, of Crofton, Nebraska died Saturday, May 8, 2021, on Highway 81 as a result of an automobile accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services.
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/wintzray/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
