olin, SD passed away Thursday, August 4, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Gayville High School Gymnasium, Gayville, SD with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Irene Cemetery, Irene, SD at approximately 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the high school.
Livestreaming of Lonny’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Lonny Marvin Lee, 53 of Volin SD answered his last page on August 4th 2021, after complications from surgery. He was born on May 25th, 1968 to Larry and Donna Lee, Mission Hill.
He grew up and attended Yankton school, graduating in 1987. For the past 26 years he has operated and owned L&L Machine Shop of Yankton. He served as a Gayville firefighter for the past 30 years. He was assistant chief for 20 years and chief for 1 year.
When Lonny wasn’t working at the shop, he would be found at the farm, tending to all of the animals that his kids and wife stuck him with and also responding to all of the fire/medical calls. He also very much enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his beloved granddaughter, Sophia.
Lonny leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Shelly (Zimmerman) Lee, 3 children; Sheldon Lee, Gayville, Chandler Lee, Volin, and Madisen (Maddy), Yankton, and his pride and joy granddaughter, Sophia Lee, Yankton. Mother Donna Lee, of Mission Hill and brothers LaRae (Donna) Lee, Yankton and Mike (Toni) Lee, Yankton. Also, sister Robyn (Nathen) Stolz, Yankton. Father and mother-in-law Dick and Evelyn Zimmerman, Yankton. Brother and sister in law, Bud and Tammy Zimmerman, Viborg and many many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by father Larry Lee, grandparents Orris and Olive Lee, and Regina Richey.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 7, 2021
