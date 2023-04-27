Pamela “Pam” Blank, age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington, Nebraska.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on May 19, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Pamela “Pam” Blank was born August 8, 1948, to Virgil and Wilma (Heinz) Williams. She grew up in Ipswich, South Dakota right across the street from the Holy Cross Catholic Church, where she spent many hours with her family. She graduated from Ipswich High School and then Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where she received her Nursing Degree. She married Carl “Bob” Blank in 1970 and they moved to Mina Lake, South Dakota for a few years. They moved to Yankton in 1977 and Pam worked as the director of nursing at Riverview Care Center. She then began working at the Human Services Center working as a nurse manager, house supervisor and staff nurse for over 24 years until her retirement in 2011.
Pam was a sweet, caring, nurturing woman who was loyal to a fault and always told you how it was. She was a warrior who was resilient, stoic and strong, fighting her battle with multiple sclerosis for 40 years. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, sewing, dancing and garage sales. She always put her family first and loved spending time with them.
Survivors include her four children: Robin (Heidi) Blank of Phoenix, Arizona; Eric Blank of Yankton, South Dakota; Krista (Kerry) Johnson of Yankton; and Travis Jerome (Kimberly) Blank of Phoenix; 10 grandchildren: Levi, Casey and Lily Blank; Ike, Izzy, Milo, and Deiken Johnson; and Kaedyn, Mia, and Evelyn Blank; seven brothers and sisters: Richard, Gary, Lynn, Lori, Terry, Michele and Joseph; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob in 2021; sister, Pat and two brothers: Virgil and James Williams.
