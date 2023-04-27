Pamela ‘Pam’ Blank
Courtesy Photo

Pamela “Pam” Blank, age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington, Nebraska.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on May 19, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the Church.