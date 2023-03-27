Patricia “Patty” Grovijahn, age 62, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Karl Fiedler, Kara Fiedler, Gary Gross, Steve Gross, Randy Gross and Steve Bloch.
Patty was born March 4, 1961, in Yankton, South Dakota, to William and Delores “Dee” (Gross) Grovijahn. She grew up in Yankton and graduated in 1979 from Yankton High School. Patty then worked for Sunshine Grocery Store for many years and then the Human Services Center. Her declining health with her diabetes made it difficult to work but Patty was able to volunteer as an aide at St. John’s Preschool for several years and she absolutely loved working with kids. She was strong in her faith and was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Patty was very artistic and crafty and enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo. She was so kind and had such a generous heart. She was always so willing to put others first and to help someone in need. Patty loved her family and loved spending time with them. She was so good to her nieces and nephews and she will be greatly missed.
Patty is survived by her sister, Kathy (Kevin) Fiedler of Springfield, SD; three nieces and nephews: Tiffany (Jeff) Pommerville, Kara Fiedler and Karl Fiedler; and three great nieces and nephews: Kylie, Brooklynn and Elliot Pommerville.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tom Grovijahn.
Commented