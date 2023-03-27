Patricia ‘Patty’ Grovijahn

Patricia “Patty” Grovijahn, age 62, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.