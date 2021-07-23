Edwin L. Highland, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend David Wildermuth officiating. Private family inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 of Yankton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Edwin Lee Highland was born October 29, 1939 in Yankton, South Dakota to Lee and Marge (Lacy) Highland. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1959 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. Ed was stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico. On June 29, 1961, he married Ruth Ann Huber. They lived in New Mexico until Ed was honorably discharged in October 1963. They moved back to Yankton and Ed worked at various places including The Freeman Company, Montgomery Ward and Wholesale Supply. On August 1, 1967, Ed began his 33-year career at Northwestern Energy. He was the Chief Engineer until 1995 and then became the Safety Director in Huron, SD until he retired on January 1, 2000. Ed was one who never sat around for too long. He then had many part time jobs including working at Fox Run Golf Course and Trinity Lutheran Church. Currently, Ed was the maintenance manager for Skogen Apartments. Ed and Ruth loved traveling and spent many winters in Alamo, TX and then Apache Junction, AZ. He loved the outdoors where he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, golfing, grilling and gardening. Ed also enjoyed bowling and played in league. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was very hardworking, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Ed adored his wife, Ruth, and treasured the time with his family.
Ed is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Highland of Yankton; three children: David (Stephanie) Highland of Yankton, Danny (Linda) Highland of Yankton and Jennifer (Henry) Janssen of Omaha, NE; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Larry Highland of Yankton; sister, Leanne Highland of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Doug Highland.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 24, 2021
Commented