Barbara Faulk

Barbara Faulk

Barbara A. Faulk, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 14, 2023, with family by her side.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Katie Ricke officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.