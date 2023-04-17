Barbara Faulk

Barbara A. Faulk, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 14, 2023, with family by her side.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Katie Ricke officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will continue one hour prior the funeral.
Pallbearers are Jason Skovly, Shane Skovly, Nicholas Peterson, Seth Peterson, Joe Hoffman, and Dustin Faulk. Honorary pallbearers are all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Barbara was the daughter of Richard and Goldie (Berg) Riley and was born December 5, 1938, in Walthill, Nebraska. She went to Wayne State College in Wayne, NE, where she obtained her Teacher’s Certificate. She taught school in her earlier years and also operated a daycare. Barb later worked for Ferrell Gas Company for 29 years. She was involved with hospice care and Big Friend Little Friend. Barb enjoyed reading and collecting teddy bears. She also had a huge collection of salt and pepper shakers and was a collector of anything Elvis. She was lucky to have gone on a trip with her brothers and sister to Graceland. Barb also loved everything purple and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Barb is survived by her husband of almost 45 years, Gerald “Jerry” Faulk of Yankton; two daughters: Sherryl (Rod) Mika of Montana, and Sue Peterson of Minnesota; son, Scott Thompson of Colorado; five step-sons: Rick Faulk of Hartington, NE, Randy Faulk of Yankton, Tim Faulk of Mission Hill, SD, Scott (Kelly) Faulk of Rapid City, SD, and Greg (KaraBeth) Faulk of Alaska; step-daughter, Teresa (Greg) Ringler of Minnesota; seven grandchildren: Jason Skovly, Shad Mika, Jennifer Schmitt, Nicholas Peterson, Seth Peterson, Trent Thompson, and Trevor Thompson; great-grandchildren: Shane and Emma Skovly, Alyssa Alschlager, Lyric, Liam and Harleigh Peterson, Tucker, Wyatt and Lacey Peterson; 16 step-grandchildren and 27 step-great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Mike (Linda) Riley of Kansas and Dick Riley of Missouri. Barb also leaves a best friend of 53 years, Leona Moser of Yankton.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; son, Shane Thompson; sister, Bonnie Nielsen; and sisters-in-law, Janice Wiedmeier and Pam Riley.
