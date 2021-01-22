Kathryn T. Kathol age 92 of Bow Valley, Nebraska died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 6-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be her sons Martin, Jerome, Chris, Kevin, Colin, Kim, and Scott Kathol. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Kathryn Theresa was born on June 19, 1928 in Menominee, Nebraska to Balthazar and Bernadine (Schroeder) Schmitt. She grew up in the Menominee area and attended elementary school thru the eighth grade. She then attended two years at Mount Marty High School in Yankton. Kathryn worked in almost all the neighboring communities, taking care of families who had newborn babies, housekeeping, etc. In all, she took care of 23 newborn babies and worked for over a year for a family who had lost their mother. Kathryn married Harold August Kathol on May 9, 1950 in Menominee. They had nine children, Debra, Martin, Jerome, Chris, Nancy, Kevin, Colin, Kim, and Scott. After raising their children, Kathryn worked for Gurney Seed and Nursery in Yankton. She also worked as the housekeeper for Monsignor Cyril Werner, Rev. Frank Dvorak, Rev. William Sanderson, and Rev. John Pietramale.
Kathryn belonged to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and the Rosary Card Club. She loved playing the piano, playing cards, gardening, and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Kathryn is survived by her nine children, Debra Grube of Hartington, Martin (Nancy Carlson) of Plattsmouth, NE, Jerome Kathol of Chadron, NE, Chris (Cathy) Kathol of Hartington, Nancy Smith of Omaha, NE, Kevin (Shelly Anderson) Kathol of Yankton, SD, Colin (Monica) Kathol of Hartington, Kim (Michelle) Kathol of Redmond, OR, Scott (Andrea) Kathol of Lincoln, NE; 24 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren with one on the way; two sisters Colletta (Clarence) Stratman of Springfield, SD, Mary Pike of Laverne, MN; sisters-in-law Marceline Schmitt of South Yankton, NE, Lillian Kathol of Hartington.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold who died on January 25, 1988 at the age of 66 years; brothers Julius (Delores) Schmitt, Ralph Schmitt, Emery Schmitt; sisters Marcella (Andrew) Kathol, Nellie (Earl) Schulte, infant sister Agnes, brother-in-law Duane Pike; sons-in-law Tom Grube and Mike Smith.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 23, 2021
