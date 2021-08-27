Guests are invited to wear red to a celebration of Kerry Doyle’s life in the Dome Club of the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The Wednesday, Sept. 1 gathering will begin at 4 p.m., with prayer and sharing at 5:30.
On Thursday at 11 a.m., a funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church in Vermillion (livestreamed on Facebook.com/hansenfuneral).
The ashes will be interred at 11 a.m. on Friday, during a graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City, followed by a luncheon at Rimrock Church.
Kerry, a Vermillion resident, passed away on July 11 in Encinitas, California.
