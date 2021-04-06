Zeta Elaine (Bartunek) Weber of Yankton, SD gained her angel wings to her heavenly home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Discovery Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Cory Kitch officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Tyndall Cemetery, Tyndall, SD, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Those wishing to attend either event are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Pallbearers are Scott Weber, Brian Hakl, Scott Burgi, Jason Bierwagen, Todd Bartunek and Ted Bartunek.
Zeta was born October 2, 1926 to Louis and Katie (Niemann) Bartunek in rural Wagner, SD. She was a beloved sister to Irene, Marvin, Vern, Merle (Bart), Kathy and Pam, raised in rural Wagner, SD. Zeta was baptized into the fellowship of the Tyndall Baptist church on April 21, 1957.
After helping a classmate with his schoolwork, Zeta fell in love with her country school sweetheart, Erwin Weber. They were united in marriage on December 10, 1944 in Tyndall. To this union, two children, Dennis and Rebecca were born. They began farming near Delmont, SD, and moved to Riverside, CA in 1952 for four years. They returned to South Dakota and farmed five miles west of Tyndall. After their farm sale in 1989, they resided in Yankton, SD.
In addition to being a dedicated wife, mother and great-great grandmother, she enjoyed helping others throughout her working career. She held positions as a nursing assistant at St. Michael’s hospital and Good Samaritan Center in Tyndall; secretary for Optometrist, Dr. Tiahrt in Tyndall, and receptionist at Yankton Medical clinic.
Her inviting friendly smile and beautiful personality flourished words of encouragement. She always said no matter how bad you think you may have it, someone else is going through something worse than you are right now. Be thankful and fortunate for everything you have been blessed with. Zeta was a great friend to many people and carried the gift of listening. If you were blessed with her friendship, she believed everyone had a story to tell, you just have to pay attention and listen.
She treasured this time of year, listening to the birds sing, smelling fresh air and watching flowers bloom as butterflies dance representing a time for renewal. She also enjoyed many travels with family and friends. You may have joined her sharing talents consisting of cooking delicious meals, bowling, golfing, and volunteering for Girl Scouts, the Senior Center and former gift shop at Avera Sacred Heart hospital. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with family and friends. Her presence and guidance will be dearly missed by those of us graced to have known and loved her.
Zeta’s memory is cherished by surviving family: Son, Dennis (Barbara) Weber of Rapid City, SD; three grandchildren: Debra (Scott) Burgi of Springfield, SD, Tamara (Brian) Hakl of Yankton, SD and Scott (Emily) Weber of Bondurant, IA; nine great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; brother Merle (Elaine) Bartunek of Rapid City, SD; sisters Kathy (Paul) Jamison and Pam (Jack) Russell of Eugene, OR; sister-in law Dorothy Bartunek of Eugene, OR and several nieces and nephews.
Zeta joins in their heavenly home, her husband Erwin, parents Louis and Katie, brothers Vern and Marvin, sister Irene, and daughter, Rebecca, who passed away in 1968 at the age of 19.
The family would like to thank the staff at Majestic Bluffs and Sister James Care Center for the care and friendship they showed Zeta during this past year.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 7, 2021
