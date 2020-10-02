Ruby Cutts, age 94, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill, South Dakota with Vicar Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on Ruby’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at the Vangen Lutheran Cemetery in rural Mission Hill.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are all of her grandchildren.
Ruby Leverne (Long) Cutts was born August 7, 1926 to George and Malinda (Hanson) Long at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota. She grew up on a farm northeast of Mission Hill with four sisters and a brother. She loved helping her dad on the farm with the chores. Ruby graduated from Yankton High School and then obtained her teaching certificate at Yankton College. She taught for several years at two Yankton County country schools, McFarland and DeVoe. On June 1, 1948, Ruby married Franklin Cutts in Mission Hill. They lived on the family farm and later in a home west of Mission Hill. They owned the Mission Hill Locker and Grocery Store. After the businesses were sold, Ruby was a working partner in Frank’s life insurance business for 30 years. She also owned and operated the Pixie Gift House. Ruby was a lifelong member of Vangen Lutheran Church. She was baptized, confirmed and married there. She was a Sunday School Teacher, Luther League Advisor, WELCA President, church council secretary and deacon. Ruby enjoyed singing in the choir and at funerals with Frank. They also enjoyed traveling together. She treasured her family, deeply loved her grandchildren and enjoyed going to all their activities. Family and friends loved the homemade cinnamon rolls, bread, and her famous goulash.
Ruby is survived by five children: Sheila (Jim) Urban of Pierre, SD, Sue (Terry) Corth of Rapid City, SD, Robin (Bernie) Goeden of Yankton, Alecia (Tom) Yaggie of Mission Hill, and Jay (Leanne) Cutts of Mission Hill; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one brother, Robert (Pat) Long of Pewaukee, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank on April 15, 2007; two grandchildren, Anna (Goeden) Harty and Aaron Clark; and four sisters: Fern Bye, Alyce Walraven, Beth Medeck Snow, and Jean Silvey.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 3, 2020
