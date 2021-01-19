Jeanette D. Pinkelman age 87 of Wynot, Nebraska died on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot, Nebraska with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Philip and James cemetery in St. James, Nebraska.
A public viewing will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be her sons: Cyril, Mark, Norbert, Alan, Roger, Marlen and Dale Pinkelman.
Jeanette Dorothy Jansen was born at home in Menominee, Nebraska on January 11th, 1934 to Henry and Anna (Klug) Jansen. She often said “I didn’t know how to be a mom” because her mother passed away of Scarlet Fever shortly after Jeanette was born. She spent the first years of her life being raised by the Steve Klug family before returning to the family home. Jeanette attended school at District 82 and one year at St. Boniface Parochial School. She married Edward Pinkelman in Menominee on November 27, 1957. Their entire married life was spent in Brooky Bottom, bringing up their family and running a sustainable farming operation. They took pride in the fact that they raised what they fed and fed what they raised.
Jeanette was a very patient, energetic and caring wife and mother. Together, she and Edward raised 15 children, making faith and Catholic education a priority. Jeanette was active in the SS. Phillip & James Church and diocese including; roles on the Parish Council, Ladies Aid, choir, Council of Catholic Women (CCW) officer, Diocesan Pastoral Council member, Archdiocesan Pastoral Council (APC) Executive member and received the Mullen Award from the Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women. Her faith was of the utmost importance to her and sustained her throughout her life. She and Edward enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing. Her talents included sewing clothes for herself and her children, crafts of all kinds, drawing, quilting, cake/cookie decorating and was very well known for her delicious breads, rolls and pies. Jeanette was also a founding and extremely active member of the St. James Market Place.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 63 years Edward F. Pinkelman, children Cyril (Paula) of Madison, NE; Mark of Wynot, NE; Sharon (Pete) Van Driel of Irene, SD; Elaine (Duane) Guenther of Crofton, NE; Norbert of Wynot, NE; Betty (Larry) Leise of Pierce, NE; Leann (Tom) Rockne of Yankton, SD; Alan of Bellevue, NE; Nancy of Omaha, NE; Arlene (Todd) Anderson of Bondurant, IA; Roger (Angela) of Omaha, NE; Jolene (Glenn) Brezack of Omaha, NE; Marlen (Emilie) of St. George, UT; Dale (Mindy) of Lincoln, NE; Renee (Kory) Kettner of New Ulm, MN; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jeanette is also survived by her brother Paul (Barb) Jansen of Omaha, NE and sister-in-law Margaret (Joe) Jansen of Overland Park, KS.
She was preceded in death by parents Henry and Anna Jansen and siblings Delores, Bernadette, Julianne, Hildegard, Ervin, Richard, Roman and Joe.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 20, 2021
