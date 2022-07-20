Ernest Lynn “Butch” Parkinson of Irene, SD passed away on March 29, 2022, one week after his 83rd birthday.
A Memorial Service will be held at Hansen Funeral Home in Irene July 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Irene.
He was born March 22, 1939, in Kadoka, SD to Sidney and Hazel (Barnes) Parkinson.
Butch attended Kadoka High School and graduated in 1957. He was a standout student and athlete, excelling in football, basketball and track and field.
On August 16th, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart and soul mate Doreen Cook. Together they had four children: Kevin, Keith, Lynda and Bradley. They were married for 53 years.
After graduating from Kadoka High School, he attended Black Hills Teacher’s College (BHSU), graduating in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. Butch earned his master’s degree in Education in 1962.
He began and ended his teaching career in Belle Fourche, SD with additional years spent teaching in Sturgis, SD, Hawthorne, NV (Vice Principal) and Oregon City, OR. In addition to teaching, Butch coached football, basketball, wrestling, track and field, golf and cross-country throughout his career.
He retired in 1998 and he and his wife Doreen moved to their home in Irene, SD.
Butch was preceded in death by his wife Doreen, eldest son Kevin and grandson John Vigus.
Butch is survived by son Keith (Kari) of Hillsboro, OR; daughter Lynda Vigus (Michael) of Freeman, SD; son Bradley (Melissa) of Canby, OR and sister Sydney Lenox of Kadoka, SD. Butch’s legacy will live on through his 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Besides his family, friends and love of education, Butch was passionate about golfing, hunting and fishing. Along with that, he was known for his generosity. His desire to help others was unparalleled. Because he was such a larger-than-life presence and a fixture in so many people’s lives his death has not signaled an end. He will continue to live in the hearts of those who loved him.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Red Hat Valley Dolls “Relay for Life” team.
