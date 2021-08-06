Elizabeth Marjorie (Betty) Olsen, age 84, of Blaine, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021, following a long illness.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald; parents, Julius and Elizabeth (Grovijahn) Goetz; and five brothers, Arthur (Beverly), Wilfred (Charlotte), Gerald (Nita), Edwin (Marianne), and Jerome (Doris). Betty is survived by her son, Thomas; daughter, Lori; grandchildren, Daniel (Cassie) Ogden and Elizabeth Ogden; great-grandchild, Audrey; brother, Carol Goetz; sister, Genevieve (William) Price Taevs; brother in-law Calvin (Ruth) Olsen; sisters in-law Janice Olsen and Audrey Olsen; step grandchildren, John (Lera) Ogden and Anthony Ogden; and many other wonderful relatives and friends.
Born in Yankton, South Dakota, in 1937, she graduated from Mount Marty High School and married Ronald in 1958. A homemaker and Avon Lady, Betty was also a talented painter and pianist. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, friends, and dogs (Tico, Tasha and Shauna).
A memorial celebration of Betty’s life is planned for late spring 2022, followed by urn placement at Lakewood Garden Mausoleum, Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. For more information, call 763-757-3655.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 7, 2021
