Dennis Wynia

Feb 6, 2022

Dennis Wynia, 67, of Springfield died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Per Denny's wishes, no services will be held. Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
