A memorial walk and remembrance service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in memory of Nancy L. Ward of Centerville, who passed away on Dec. 17, 2020, after a short battle with brain cancer. The walk will take place at 10:30 am at the Centerville High School Track, 101 Riverview Ave., Centerville, followed by the remembrance service at 11:30 a.m. at the Centerville UCC Church Welcome Hall at 700 Main St. Centerville.
The Ward family welcomes those who knew Nancy to joyfully celebrate a woman who made our world brighter by sharing her light with everyone she encountered.
