Donald Hopkins, 47, of Yankton, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating.Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Livestreaming of Donny's service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
