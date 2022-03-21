Donald Hopkins, 47, of Yankton, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating.

Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Livestreaming of Donny’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.