Pearl DeKramer

Pearl DeKramer

Pearl M. DeKramer, age 104, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her side on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Avera Majestic Bluffs Assisted Living in Yankton.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on August 12, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be at the Canistota Cemetery in Canistota, South Dakota. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church.