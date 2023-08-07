Pearl DeKramer

Pearl M. DeKramer, age 104, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her side on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Avera Majestic Bluffs Assisted Living in Yankton.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on August 12, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be at the Canistota Cemetery in Canistota, South Dakota. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Kristoff de Kramer, Ryan Mors, Collin Lace, Matthew Mors, Michael Mors, and Joshua de Kramer. Honorary pallbearers are Kelly de Kramer, Amy de Kramer, Kristen Lace, Abbie de Kramer, Avery Lace, and Aidyn Lace.
Pearl was born on March 26, 1919, near Spencer, South Dakota to John and Emelia (Bruns) Brunken. In 1928, the family moved to Canistota. After graduating from Canistota High School, Pearl attended Sioux Valley School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, SD, graduating in 1941. She was then employed as a Registered Nurse, Supervisor, Head Nurse, and War Time Instructor for the US Cadet Nurse Corps at Sioux Valley Hospital until 1946.
Pearl married Ray DeKramer on February 10, 1944, at Canistota. In 1946, they moved to Brookings, SD and Pearl was employed as a staff nurse at the Brookings Municipal Hospital from 1946 to 1948. They moved to Huron, SD and Pearl worked as the Director of Nursing, Assistant Administrator and then Administrator of the Violet Tschetter Memorial Home from 1967 to 1976. She also served on the Board of Directors from 1969 to 1995. In 2015, Pearl moved to Yankton to be close to her family.
Pearl was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton. She was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Martha Circle in Huron. She also served on the Altar Guild and other church committees for a number of years. Pearl was a life member of the Huron Area Senior Center, Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, and Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. She had been active in P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), Fortnightly Federated Women’s Club, Washington School PTA, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, and Registered Nurse’s Club.
Pearl loved working in her flower garden and arranging flowers. She was an excellent cook and baker. Pearl was very particular. She took a great interest in the activities of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved visiting with her family and friends and touched many, many lives during her 104 years on this earth.
Pearl is survived by her son, Steven (Marcia) de Kramer of Jamestown, PA; daughter, Kay (Paul) Mors of Yankton; five grandchildren: Kelly, Amy, and Kristoff de Kramer, Ryan (Aimee) Mors, and Kristen (Collin) Lace; six great-grandchildren: Matthew and Michael Mors, Abbie and Joshua de Kramer, and Avery and Aidyn Lace.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray on April 14, 2011; and brother, Loren Brunken.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
