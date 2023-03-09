Todd Wiebelhaus

Cloudy. High 34F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Todd Lyle Wiebelhaus, age 61 of Hartington, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte and Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Monday, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Todd’s brothers: Ken, Darrel, Bruce, Randy, Terry, and Tom.
Todd Lyle was born on December 15, 1961 in Yankton, SD to Irvin and Chrysantha (Kollars) Wiebelhaus. He grew up in the Bow Valley area as a south creeker and graduated from Wynot High School in 1980. After high school he worked for Orville Steffen on his dairy farm. Todd married Jean Marie Steffen on September 2, 1983 in Hartington. Todd worked for Surge Dairy and then at Wiechelman Repair before his 30 year career at Prince Hydraulic Components in Hartington. Todd and Jean lived in town for 20 years before he built their new home southeast of Hartington in 2002, with the help of many family members and friends.
Todd was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was the 2015 Bow Valley Schuetzenfest King and a member of the Bow Valley Park Association. He played baseball and later umpired many games on the little league level with his grandchildren, Junior and Senior Legion, and the SD Amateur League. Todd also coached his girls in the Hartington Little League Basketball program and their traveling teams for many years. Todd enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, gardening, playing pool, and competing in arm wrestling at River Boat Days in Yankton, SD. Todd spent much of his life playing cards, often outbidding even his partner. He also enjoyed time with grandchildren on the farm doing chores, collecting chicken eggs, and giving ranger rides. Todd spent his time in his shop tinkering on anything that needed fixed. He was fearless and truly lived life to the fullest.
Todd is survived by his wife Jean of Hartington; his four daughters Chrys (Jody) Koch of Hartington, Kayla (Tom) Arens of Ainsworth, Cheryl (Austin) Hunter of Basehor, KS, Sheila Wiebelhaus (Josh Anderson) of Hartington; 12 grandchildren Kotner, Kasen, Kreyton, Kesley, Kyra & Kreston Koch; Isabelle, Andrew, Landon, & Brayden Arens; Briggs & Griffin Hunter; nine siblings Judy Schroeder of Middleburg, FL, Ken (Deb) Wiebelhaus of Juneau, WI, Darrel Wiebelhaus of Arion, IA, Shirley (Joe) Heydon of Laurel, Janice (Roman) Heimes of Wynot, Bruce (Julia) Wiebelhaus of Hartington, Randy (Mary) Wiebelhaus of Hartington, Terry (Wendy) Wiebelhaus of Yankton, SD, Tom (Tracy) Wiebelhaus of Elgin, SC; mother-in-law Patricia Steffen of Hartington; in-laws Juli (Ron) Tighe of Dakota City, John (Paula) Steffen of Hartington, Kathie (Matt) Dresden of Hartington, and Jim (Sara) Steffen of Hartington and numerous family and friends.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents Irvin and Chrysantha, brother Merlin, sister-in-law Sue Wiebelhaus, nephew Alex Wiebelhaus, father-in-law Orville Steffen, and brother-in-law Jeff Steffen.
