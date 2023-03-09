Todd Wiebelhaus

Todd Lyle Wiebelhaus, age 61 of Hartington, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte and Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.