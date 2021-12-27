Funeral services for Catherine Becker, 82, of Yankton, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Friedensburg Bible Church, rural Avon. Burial is in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
On December 24, 2021, in Yankton, SD, Catherine Becker went home to be with her heavenly father.
Catherine Jane Ebeling was born February 27, 1939, in Yankton, SD, to John and Alice Ebeling. She attended the Mennonite Country School south of Avon, SD, through her elementary grades. Katie came to know the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior in her early teens. She graduated from high school through the American School of Correspondence. Katie often took on babysitting and house-cleaning jobs through her teen years with rural families in the Avon and Springfield, SD, communities. She spent two years at the Southern State Teachers’ College in Springfield, earning her teaching degree. She then taught at the Perkins Country School for five years.
Catherine married Arthur Becker on August 11, 1967, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. To this union were born three children: Virginia, Doyle and Terry. Katie spent one more year teaching at the Mennonite Country School, before turning her full attention to raising the kids and taking on much of the milking chores on the family dairy farm for many years. She was very involved with the Friedensburg Mennonite Church as a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher throughout the years. In the fall of 1990, the family moved into the city of Avon and opened a daycare in their home. She became known as “Cathy” to her daycare family, valuing them as her own kids. Art and Cathy retired from their daycare business in the summer of 2002, and moved to Yankton, SD, where they resided for the rest of their lives. In their relocation to Yankton, Art and Cathy also ran a house-cleaning business that Cathy continued up until her passing.
Cathy was known for her hospitality and generosity. She was always willing to pitch in a meal for those in need. Her kindness and selflessness were evident every day of her life. She was constantly thinking of others: her compassion for other people was amazing. One would encounter difficulty finding someone as hard-working and genuine as Catherine Becker. Her devotion to the love of her life, Arthur, was tremendous. She always prioritized her children and grandchildren, as family was of utmost importance to her, as she cherished every one of them. She also appreciated the fellowship of many friends in Christ through her association with her church community.
Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Art, of nearly 53 years, both her parents, John and Alice Ebeling, and in-laws Ben and Rose Becker.
Cathy is survived by her loving children: Virginia (Brian) Ballard of Yankton, SD, Doyle Becker of Sioux Falls, SD, Terry (Yutzil) Becker of Pierre, SD; grandchildren: Brandi Ballard of Omaha, NE, Mason Ballard of Yankton, Avett, Salma and Autumn Becker of Pierre; and siblings: sister JoAnn (Del) Kruger of Armour, SD, and brother John (Patti) Ebeling of Yankton.
Catherine shared that her desire was for the Lord to tell her, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 28, 2021
